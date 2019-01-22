DENVER — Prosecutors have released hours of video showing Colorado theater shooter James Holmes’ interviews with a psychiatrist about the 2012 massacre in suburban Denver.

The videos released Tuesday show Holmes being questioned by William Reid, a court-appointed psychiatrist who evaluated Holmes’ sanity. Most of the videos were shown to the jury at Holmes’ trial and were widely reported.

Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said people who want to see the videos can contact Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for access to a website where they are posted.

The videos were released at the request of attorney Steven Zansberg.

Zansberg said he was representing a documentary producer whom he declined to identify.

