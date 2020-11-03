That night, three-quarters of the city was without power, including numerous voting sites. Utility trucks and crews from 13 states moved into the city, putting their buckets up to fix torn lines and sending diggers in to fix hundreds of broken poles. By Sunday, the number of polling places without power was down to a dozen.

By Monday, on the eve of Election Day, only one still lacked electricity: Mount Kingdom church.

Emergency generators were in place inside the church. Outside, people in seven big white bucket trucks from Jacksonville, Fla., worked to restore power from the grid. Around sunset, the crews raised up two new wooden poles and hung them with a few shiny metal transformers. And the power returned. Lois Thomas, 69, who also serves as a voting commissioner at the site, was up before dawn on Election Day to help with setup there.

It was the latest twist in the saga of a group of New Orleanians who have struggled to physically cast votes in the past. Mount Kingdom serves a trio of precincts in Ward 9, made up mostly of residents of two public-housing developments, the Desire and the Florida. The precincts returned to the area earlier this year, after a 15-year relocation that began after Hurricane Katrina.

Community activists, including Margaret Doyle Johnson, 62, had argued that voting numbers had plummeted because a tangle of freeway ramps stood between the post-Katrina polling place at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and the Desire-Florida community. That made the seminary inaccessible to many voters, particularly senior citizens and those who relied on public transportation.

“Since Katrina, we have one bus, the Louisa-Desire, that passes every hour, on the hour. But it has a stop right across from the church,” said Johnson, whose persistent requests for sandbags in the community were recently given citywide acclaim when the mayor mentioned her in a pre-hurricane news conference. (“And Margaret, yes, people are on their way with sandbags now,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell had said.)

During the 1960s, when Wilbert Thomas, now 71, was a grade-schooler living in the Desire Housing Project, he remembers his teachers and principals proudly leading voter-registration drives. But then he remembers tagging along to polling places, which didn’t seem to measure up to the excitement. Some neighbors had to walk down a narrow set of steps into a hot boiler room at George Washington Carver High School, he said. Another community polling place, in a nearby fire station, never had enough voting booths. “The lines always went out the door and around the block. You had to stand in line forever,” he said. “That’s how they suppressed the vote.”

A few years ago, Johnson, along with the Thomases and some other neighbors, took their concerns to Cantrell, who said they had her backing to move the Desire-Florida polls back home. Arthur Morrell, the Orleans Parish court clerk, agreed to try the proposed shift and monitor the turnout, to see if it increased.

Wilbert Thomas had noticed a small difference during local elections earlier this year. But the difference was palpable to him on Tuesday. “Anyone can see it,” he said. “People are steadily coming in. And they’re people we know — part of our big community family.”

Chase Paris, 20, voted for the first time and walked out to a line of neighbors telling him “congratulations.” Helen Irving, who turned 88 on Monday, came walking in, leaning on the arm of her 67-year-old daughter, Brenda Irving, though they had no power in their home. Lois Thomas walked out to the church lobby at one point and beckoned a young man to leave the line and walk to her table. “You’re in Precinct 28, too,” she said. “Your cousin just told me.”

Darrin Smith, 55, walked from next door, where power had only returned to half of his house. “That’s the way it happens down here,” Smith said. “Our streets are bad. If you call the police, they take forever to come. This community always gets forgotten.” In 1970, when Smith was a child, the New Orleans Police Department arrived in a tank to evict Black Panthers from the Desire, where they were living, hosting breakfast programs and helping residents fight for better conditions. That cemented the Desire’s reputation as a hotbed of activism.

“Desire did get singled out,” said Lawrence Wharton, 71, a retired bus driver who came to vote with his wife, Cynthia Wharton, 62, who has lived within blocks of the church since she was 5. Even after Hurricane Katrina, when he was in his mid-50s, he remembers going to a nearby grocery from his quiet, largely emptied neighborhood and being followed all the way there by a police officer.

Voters leaving the polls at Mount Kingdom on Tuesday no longer had to circle the block to get around a large fallen tree. An exasperated Johnson had finally called the mayor, who got the tree moved late Monday night. “We may be a forgotten community, but our votes do matter,” Johnson said.