FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington. As jurors weigh Manafort’s fate in a sprawling financial fraud case taking place in Alexandria, Va., Manafort still has another, separate trial looming in the nation’s capital. Neither case involves allegations of Russian election interference or possible coordination by the Trump campaign, which are at the heart of Mueller’s larger investigation. But President Donald Trump has expressed a keen interest in Manafort’s fate as he seeks to publicly undermine Mueller’s probe. (Jose Luis Magana, File/Associated Press)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Jury deliberations are expected to resume in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Monday marks the third day that jurors ponder the 18-count indictment.

Federal prosecutors in the trial in Alexandria, Virginia, allege that Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income. They also say he lied on loan applications to obtain millions more to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Manafort’s attorneys didn’t call witnesses in his defense, claiming the prosecution had failed to meet its burden of proof. His attorneys attacked the credibility of a key witness, one-time Manafort protege Rick Gates.

The trial is the first courtroom test of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller, though the case doesn’t involve allegations of Russian election interference.

