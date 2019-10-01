During Monday’s bond hearing, prosecutors say Matthews fought with the nightclub’s security people the week before the shooting. Prosecutors allege Matthews objected to a pat-down search when he tried to enter the club. Matthews returned to the club the day of the shooting with Williams and Poole, who prosecutors say shot the 28-year-old Bailey.

Matthews’ bail was set at $500,000 with electronic monitoring. City officials say the 41-year-old resigned from the Department of Transportation on Friday.

