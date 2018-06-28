SMYRNA, Del. — Delaware’s third medical marijuana dispensary is opening this week.

News outlets report Columbia Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its Compassion Center in Smyrna that opens Friday. The dispensary will be the New York company’s first in Delaware and makes it the second medical marijuana operator in Delaware.

State Medical Marijuana Program Administrator Paul Hyland says Delaware will now have all three of its counties covered. First State Compassion Centers operates the other two dispensaries near Wilmington in New Castle County and near Lewes in Sussex County.

Columbia Care LLC CEO Nicholas Vita says a significant unmet medical need in Kent County influenced the decision to open in Smyrna. He says the new facility will provide cured leaf products and dose-metered pharmaceutical-quality offerings including vaporization oils and oral capsules.

