Hunter is jailed on a $1 million bond. It wasn’t known whether she has an attorney.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a person killed in a traffic accident earlier this month. In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that his son was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday.
The elder Shirley and his wife, Amy Shirley, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.
The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with murder and attempted murder.