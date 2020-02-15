Student Rachel Freeman, 17, died on the day of the crash and Yuridia Martinez, 16, died the next day.
Townsend was charged last week with two counts of manslaughter, and several counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. He remained jailed Saturday on $1.2 million bond.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn told The Oklahoman that he plans to charge Townsend with a third manslaughter count.
The day before the crash, Townsend’s 28-year-old son was killed in a multi-vehicle auto accident in Moore. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Townsend’s behalf.
