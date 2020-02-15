Crum was among seven members of the Moore High School cross-country team who were struck while running on a Moore sidewalk on Feb. 3, authorities said. According to police, the driver, 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, was going 79 mph (127 kph) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone when he crossed two lanes of traffic onto the sidewalk and struck the students and several parked cars.