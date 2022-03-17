A highlight of the anniversary year will be the release of a new short documentary film, “Thornton Wilder: It’s Time,” on April 27 as part of an evening celebrating Wilder at Lincoln Center Theater, where his play “The Skin of Our Teeth” is being revived on Broadway this spring and opens April 25.

Wilder’s unfinished play “The Emporium” will be staged in June by the Alley Theatre in Houston, adapted by Kirk Lynn and directed by Rob Melrose, artistic director of the Alley Theatre. There is also an echo of Wilder’s “The Long Christmas Dinner” in the new Noah Haidle play “Birthday Candles,” opening in April on Broadway.

International productions of his plays have been licensed in 2022 to theaters in Hungary, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Serbia, China, Romania, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal and Spain.

Tappan Wilder, the late author’s nephew and literary executor, revealed that the anniversary will also include new editions of several plays, the recent new edition of “The Bridge of San Luis Rey,” and the completion of the Thornton Wilder Library editions of all of Wilder’s novels and major plays.

Tappan Wilder hailed his uncle for “constantly experimenting with form” and for wrestling “with the questions of the cosmos, of what it means to be human.”

“With the celebration of the 125th anniversary of his birth, we’re putting him back together. It’s a moment to celebrate the depth and breadth of his work, as well as his legacy — his influence on the writers of today.”

On May 3, The Library of America will host the discussion “Our Town For Our Time: How Thornton Wilder’s Play Speaks to a Changing America and Around the Globe.” The yearlong tribute will conclude Jan. 22, 2023, with Our Town Stage Manager’s Day, honoring those who’ve played the Stage Manager in the play or are actual stage managers.

