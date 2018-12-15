Protesters are seen on a snowy street in central Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Braving snow and cold weather, thousands marched in Serbia’s capital in an outpouring of discontent with the autocratic rule of president Aleksandar Vucic and his government. (Marko Drobnjakovic/Associated Press)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Braving snow and cold weather, thousands have rallied in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade to express discontent with the autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The whistle-blowing crowds marched Saturday through central Belgrade, some carrying umbrellas against the falling snow. The protesters stopped by the presidency building, urging Vucic to resign.

Thousands also rallied a week ago, protesting after thugs beat up an opposition party leader. Vucic’s opponents have blamed the violence on what they describe as an atmosphere of intimidation and fear imposed by Vucic’s populist ruling coalition.

Vucic is a former extreme nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to reform and join the European Union. But critics say Vucic has restricted democratic and media freedoms in the Balkan country.

