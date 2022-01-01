Among the bigger national carriers, Delta Air Lines cut about 9 percent of its flights while American and United airlines each scrubbed 7 percent, according to the site.
Some 1,627 flights into or out of the United States have already been canceled for Sunday, FlightAware said. A heavy snowstorm across large parts of the country is expected to cause major travel disruptions, according to the National Weather Service.
With the U.S. hitting record coronavirus infections, holiday travel has been snarled by about 12,000 canceled flights since Christmas Eve, according to the Associated Press.
Some of the biggest trouble spots for travelers were in the Midwest, where about 58 percent of flights scheduled to leave from Chicago Midway International Airport and 45 percent from Chicago O’Hare International Airport were scratched, according to FlightAware. Airports in Denver, Kansas City and Detroit also saw a high number of cancellations and delays.
The Transportation Security Administration urged people to “be patient.”
— Bloomberg News
MIDWEST
Up to 9 inches of snow expected on Saturday
The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest was finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year.
The National Weather Service said as much as 9 inches of snow could fall by the end of the day.
In Michigan, the heaviest snow isn’t expected to start falling until Saturday night, with as much as 7 inches expected along Interstate 94 in west Michigan and 2 inches to 5 inches anticipated in the southeastern part of the state. The northern end of Indiana is expected to see between 3 inches to 6 inches of snow.
Chicago and surrounding suburbs are caught between a winter storm coming in from the southwest and a northeasterly wind coming off Lake Michigan — a combination that could create as much as an inch of lake effect snow every hour.
“Winter has finally arrived,” meteorologist Brett Borchardt told the Chicago Tribune. “We knew it was going to happen at some point.”
Transportation officials are warning motorists that the mix of rain and snow could make the roads slippery and reduce visibility and that they should be particularly careful when they cross bridges, which freeze first.
They also recommend that motorists should take it slow, increase the distance between vehicles and, before they get behind the wheel, check they have packed emergency supplies such as cellphones, food, washer fluid and ice scrapers.
“Hazardous travel conditions will develop this evening and continue into tonight,” the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Mich., said.
— Associated Press
Cleveland officer killed: An off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot carjacking, and multiple people were arrested, authorities said Saturday. Someone approached Officer Shane Bartek, 25, at an apartment building on Cleveland's west side around 6 p.m. Friday, police said. There was a struggle, and the officer was shot twice, police said. The carjacker fled in the officer's vehicle, police said. Bartek was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital. The vehicle was tracked down in Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, and one person was arrested, police said. More suspects were arrested later, according to police, who did not provide a number on Saturday.
Kentucky declares storm emergency: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) declared a state of emergency on Saturday as powerful storms ripped through the state causing flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado in Hopkinsville, in the southwestern part of the state. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths. The storms come just three weeks after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky. As of Saturday afternoon, much of Kentucky was under a flood warning. Portions of eastern Kentucky, as well as swaths of Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.
3 killed, 4 wounded in Miss. shooting: Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a southeastern Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year's party and people began shooting, according to police.
— From news services