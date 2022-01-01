Cleveland officer killed: An off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot carjacking, and multiple people were arrested, authorities said Saturday. Someone approached Officer Shane Bartek, 25, at an apartment building on Cleveland's west side around 6 p.m. Friday, police said. There was a struggle, and the officer was shot twice, police said. The carjacker fled in the officer's vehicle, police said. Bartek was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital. The vehicle was tracked down in Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, and one person was arrested, police said. More suspects were arrested later, according to police, who did not provide a number on Saturday.