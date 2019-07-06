LACONIA, N.H. — Thousands of motorcyclists are planning to travel through New Hampshire as a tribute to seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

Organizers of the Ride For the Fallen 7 said Saturday’s event started as a small gathering for motorcyclists to remember the bikers with a ride to the crash site in Randolph. It quickly grew into a large event for the 90-mile (145-kilometer) trip north from Laconia to Randolph. A memorial service will be also be held.

The bikers were killed June 21 when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into them. The pickup driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.

The state Emergency Operations Center will be open to help coordinate the ride.

