In northwestern Louisiana, three deaths were blamed on high winds. A man in his bed in Oil City was crushed by a tree that fell on his home early Saturday. A couple in nearby Bossier Parish were killed when the storms demolished their mobile home. The National Weather Service said a tornado with 135 mph winds hit the area.

Icy road conditions were blamed for deaths in Lubbock, Tex., where two first responders were killed Saturday when they were hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident; and in Iowa, where a semitrailer on Interstate 80 overturned, killing a passenger.

Near Kiowa, Okla., a man drowned after he was swept away by floodwaters, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

High winds and icy weather were factors in power failures affecting tens of thousands of people in the South and the Northeast. The PowerOutage.US website reported more than 40,000 outages in New York.

— Associated Press

Wildfires

FEMA asks utility for reimbursement

Federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of the nearly $4 billion the government says it’s owed by Pacific Gas & Electric Co., if the debt isn’t resolved as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case, according to a newspaper report Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to destructive fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E’s current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would have to come from the $13.5 billion the utility intends to reserve primarily to settle claims from wildfire victims, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Victims’ lawyers are fighting FEMA’s claim, which would take up nearly 30 percent of the settlement. But FEMA told the Chronicle that it is compelled to seek compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they get settlement money that duplicates money already paid by the federal government, said Bob Fenton, the agency’s regional administrator.

— Associated Press

Girl dies after family swept into ocean A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, near the small coastal community of Cannon Beach, authorities said. Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland and his daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the nearby city of Seaside, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. A police officer initially found the man struggling to get out of the water, while the girl was farther offshore. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. The father's condition was not immediately available. The hours-long search for the boy was suspended once it became dark.