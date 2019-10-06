Afterward, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that West prayed and testified to the crowd about his religious journey.
He also talked politics and what he called the dangers of social media.
The Deseret News reported that between 7,000 and 10,000 people attended the event.
West has been traveling the country holding these church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD