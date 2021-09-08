Officials have identified at least five deceased and two living victims from the building, but the investigation continues and additional victims could be found, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.
The oceanfront Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early hours of June 24, killing 98 people. Authorities were first notified of possible fraudulent activity on July 9, when the sister of one of the deceased victims contacted Surfside police, officials said. The sister had noticed password changes to the victim’s bank accounts and credit cards, as well as new addresses and contact information.
The group managed to steal about $45,000 through illegal cash transfers and by making expensive purchases with fraudulently obtained credit and debit cards, according to prosecutors. Investigators said security workers at banks and retailers managed to stop another $67,000 in fraudulent activity.
— Associated Press
ARKANSAS
Court reverses order to reinstate officer
An Arkansas appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower court judge’s order that Little Rock must reinstate a police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a Black motorist.
The Arkansas Court of Appeals panel reversed Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s decision last year regarding the firing of former Officer Charles Starks over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired his gun at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.
Fox reversed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission’s decision to uphold Starks’s firing and instead imposed a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary. Starks resigned in September and accused the police chief of making his working conditions “intolerable.”
Starks pulled over Blackshire because the car he was driving had been reported stolen, though Blackshire’s family has said he borrowed it from a friend. Surveillance and dash-cam footage showed that Starks instructed Blackshire to exit the parked car. Instead, Blackshire began to slowly drive away and bumped Starks, who fired into the windshield four times. The car briefly stopped and Starks got onto its hood and fired at least 11 more times into the car as it continued to move.
Police commanders fired Starks, saying he violated a department policy that requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible, rather than fire on it.
The appeals court ordered a new hearing before Fox on Starks’s firing.
A prosecutor declined to file charges against Starks over the shooting, saying the car was moving and an imminent threat that justified the use of deadly force. Blackshire’s family filed a lawsuit claiming that Starks and a second officer used excessive force and failed to provide medical care.
— Associated Press