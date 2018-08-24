NORTH CAROLINA

3 charged in toppling of statue

Three people were charged Friday with rioting and defacing a public monument in connection with the toppling of a Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The bronze and marble statue of a young soldier holding a gun, erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913 to honor UNC men who died fighting in the Civil War, had become a hated symbol for some on campus. On Monday night, chanting protesters gathered around the monument, known as Silent Sam, and used ropes to pull it down.

The thud of its fall brought cheers from many of those who watched both in person and from afar, and condemnation from others who said they were shocked that a historic monument had been torn down by a mob.

Randy Young, a spokesman for the UNC-Chapel Hill Police, said Friday the three people named in the warrants are not affiliated with the university. Additional arrests are likely, he said.

Silent Sam has been a flash point on the state flagship campus for years. But after a white-supremacist rally to protect a Confederate monument in Charlottesville turned violent last year, hundreds of people in Chapel Hill gathered at the statue and chanted, “Take it down!”

In nearby Durham last year, protesters overturned a Confederate statue, and on the Duke University campus, people splashed paint on a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Last week, the president of Duke University announced that the school would leave an empty space where the Lee statue had stood, as a means of evoking a painful reckoning with the country’s past.

— Susan Svrluga

CALIFORNIA

Fuel truck crash kills 2, snarls freeway

A fuel tanker truck crashed and burned early Friday on a freeway near Los Angeles International Airport, killing two people and causing a massive traffic jam that forced travelers to abandon their vehicles and walk off the freeway with their luggage, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of the crash involving the double-tanker truck and an SUV followed by a fireball on the westbound side of Interstate 105 in suburban Hawthorne shortly after 5 a.m.

Authorities said both drivers were killed and coroner’s investigators would determine whether anyone else was in the wreckage.

The crash turned the morning commute into chaos. Both sides of the freeway and a Metro light rail commuter line that runs down the middle of the highway were shut down as authorities let the fire burn itself out.

— Associated Press