Three dead after speeding motorcycle hits minivan

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Newark man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan, a 47-year-old New Castle woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Sun City, Florida, died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl who was riding in a rear seat was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
Route 273 was closed in both directions for about four hours because of the crash.