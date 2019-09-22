PENNSYLVANIA

Three die in apparent mass drug overdose

Three people died and four others were hospitalized in Pittsburgh early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.

The victims, all men, appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same place in an apartment on the city’s South Side, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear which drug or combination of drugs was involved. Investigators were interviewing survivors at the hospital.

All of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Police determined that the victims initially went to a venue together, then headed to the apartment where they overdosed.

“To be clear, this was not a case of a tainted drug being passed around or distributed in large volume at a large venue which could have affected even more people. It appears to have been isolated to a single location,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “However, police are concerned about a tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.”

Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. One of the hospitalized victims was listed in critical condition, while the other three were upgraded to stable.

The apartment building said the victims were not tenants of the building but knew someone who lived there.

TEXAS

Ex-officer's murder trial starts Monday

Last September, a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man in his own apartment. That much is settled.

But nearly every other aspect Amber Guyger’s murder trial in the death of Botham Jean remains cloaked in controversy as opening statements in the case are set to start Monday.

For some, the shooting was a tragic accident. Others place it in a pattern of white officers killing black men that, they say, points to systemic problems in American policing.

A jury will ultimately have to reach consensus on whether Guyger committed murder, a lesser offense or no crime at all.

Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean. She told investigators that after a 15-hour shift she confused Jean’s apartment with her own, which was directly below his, and mistook the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia for a burglar.

Three days after the shooting, Guyger was arrested in connection with manslaughter. She was subsequently fired from the Dallas Police Department and charged by a grand jury with murder.

NEVADA

Fewer Earthlings than feared flocked to desert

The festivals are over and Earthlings from around the globe headed home Sunday after a weekend camping and partying in the dusty Nevada desert and trekking to the remote gates of Area 51, a formerly top-secret U.S. military base long the focus of UFO and space alien lore.

They left in peace, officials and the host of a free “Alienstock” festival said Sunday.

Visitors hailed from Australia, France, Germany, Peru, Russia, Sweden and many U.S. states in answer to an Internet post in June suggesting that if enough people rushed a military base to “see them aliens” at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities couldn’t stop everyone.

More than 2 million Facebook users clicked their interest, but in the end, only a few thousand made the trip to the tiny Nevada desert city of Rachel, population about 50, a more than two-hour drive north of Las Vegas.

Campers and festivalgoers in Rachel peaked around 3,000 on Friday, said Eric Holt, the Lincoln County official who headed planning for a feared influx of at least 30,000.

A few hundred more camped and attended one night of an abbreviated festival about 40 miles away in Hiko, population 120.

