Kueng’s attorney, Tom Plunkett, said evidence against Chauvin would confuse the jury and deprive Kueng of his right to a fair trial. He also said there is a conflict of interest because of Chauvin’s level of culpability in Floyd’s death, saying “the jurors will not be able to follow the Court’s instructions and compartmentalize the evidence as it related to Mr. Kueng.”
A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Thao and Lane in May, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained facedown, handcuffed and not resisting.
The four officers were also charged in state court, where Chauvin’s trial was eventually separated from the others because of space restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison. The other three former officers face state trial next March on aiding and abetting counts.
Floyd, 46, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pinned him to the ground on May 25, 2020. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the more than nine-minute restraint, which was captured on bystander video and led to worldwide protests.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
3 hurt in workplace shooting; gunman dead
A gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business Tuesday and was later tracked down and fatally shot by police after he refused to drop his weapon, authorities said.
The shooting happened at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville. The gunman had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. The man was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers, Aaron said.
Police said the gunman was a 22-year-old man who had started working at the business in June. His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation, Aaron said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Antonio D. King.
Multiple shots were fired inside the business, striking one person in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, Aaron said. Another employee was injured while running from the gunfire, he said.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that one person was in critical condition, one was in stable condition and the third was treated and released.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Suspect in road rage killing turns himself in
A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge.
Gerald Williams, 34, surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department’s downtown headquarters, the Houston Chronicle reported. He faces a murder charge for the July 6 killing of David Castro, 17, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a baseball game.
The attack happened after Paul Castro, the teen’s father, made a hand gesture as Williams tried to merge in his lane, police said.
Williams had been driving aggressively when he got stuck in traffic, Detective Justin Brown said.
Williams was convicted in 2008 of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was released on parole in February 2020.
— Associated Press