CALIFORNIA

Three killed, four hurt in bowling alley shooting

Three men were killed and four others injured in a shooting Friday night at a bowling alley in Southern California, according to police.

The Torrance, Calif., police department tweeted early Saturday morning that it was responding to reports of shots fired “with multiple victims down” and advised people to stay away from the area.

The shooting took place at the Gable House Bowl, a bowling and gaming venue that stays open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to its website. Police have not specified what led to the shooting, which was reported just before midnight Friday, but witnesses told the Associated Press that it was preceded by a fight between two large groups.

Police said three men died at the scene and four male victims were injured in the shooting. Two of the injured men sought their own medical attention, while the others were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not known Saturday morning. Police say no Gable House Bowl employees were injured.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene inside.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

ARIZONA

Woman in vegetative state reportedly gives birth

A woman said to have been in a vegetative state for at least a decade at a private health care facility in Phoenix reportedly gave birth recently, triggering a police investigation and reviews by state agencies in a situation that the state governor’s office called “deeply troubling.’”

Azfamily.com, a news website for television stations KPHO and KTVK, first reported late Thursday that, according to people familiar with the situation who were not identified by the website, a woman gave birth Dec. 29 living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility where the staff was unaware that she was pregnant.

According to some reports, the woman was a victim of a near-drowning more than 10 years ago. Her identity hasn’t been reported, and it’s not known if she has family or a guardian.

“None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” azfamily.com quoted a person familiar with the situation as saying. That person said the baby was said to be alive and healthy.

Hacienda released statements vowing to determine what happened and to ensure all its residents are safe.

— Associated Press

Slain officer remembered as hero: A California police officer who was killed in the line of duty was hailed Saturday as a "Fiji-born American hero" who made the ultimate sacrifice for his adopted country. At a funeral held for Cpl. Ronil Singh, mourners remembered the 33-year-old officer as a hard-working immigrant who worked his way up to become an officer in the small town of Newman. Gustavo Arriaga Perez, 33, has been charged with murder in his death.

JonBenét Ramsey's brother, CBS settle suit: A $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by the brother of JonBenét Ramsey has been settled. Court records show that a Michigan Circuit Court judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by Burke Ramsey in December 2016. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. The lawsuit said that Burke Ramsey's reputation was ruined after a television series suggested he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.

— From news services