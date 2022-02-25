Three plead guilty in plot to hit power grid

Story continues below advertisement

“The defendants believed their plan would cost the government millions of dollars and cause unrest for Americans in the region,” the Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday. “They had conversations about how the possibility of the power being out for many months could cause war, even a race war, and induce the next Great Depression.”

In the fall of 2019, Frost and Cook met in an online chat group, and Frost raised the idea of attacking a power grid, according to the Justice Department. Within weeks, the two started recruiting others. Cook circulated a list of readings that promoted neo-Nazism and white-supremacist ideology as part of the recruitment process, the agency said, and Sawall, already a friend of Cook, quickly joined.

A few months later, in February 2020, the trio gathered in Columbus, Ohio. There, Frost supplied Cook with a rifle, which the two took to a shooting range for training, the Justice Department said in the news release. It said Frost also gave out “suicide necklaces” filled with fentanyl, which depresses the central nervous system and can cause death. The three agreed to take the drug should they be caught by law enforcement, the release said.

— Andrew Jeong

Sailor facing court-martial in ship fire

A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court-martial for arson, the Navy said Friday.

Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, 20, faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory, and the vessel had to be scrapped. It would cost an estimated $4 billion to replace.

Mays set the fire because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, prosecutors said. His defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.

Mays was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

Defense lawyer Gary Barthel said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction after a preliminary hearing in December.

Mays maintains his innocence and looks forward to proving it at trial, Barthel said.

Mays is no longer being detained. He was demoted after the December hearing, though the Navy has declined to say why.

The lead federal fire investigator for the government determined the fire was started July 12, 2020, by someone who ignited cardboard boxes in a vehicle storage area below deck. The defense presented evidence from experts that the blaze may have been sparked by an electrical malfunction.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board as strong winds whipped flames into an inferno that sparked explosions. More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

The 840-foot vessel had been docked at Naval Base San Diego while undergoing a two-year, $250 million upgrade.

— Associated Press

Teen charged in slayings of boy, 2 adults

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shootings of three people, including a mother and her 5-year-old son, in a Detroit home.

The teen is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on three counts of felony murder, three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and gun charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

The bodies of Aaron Benson, 32, LaShon Marshall, 28, and her son, Caleb Harris, were discovered Feb. 18 by Benson’s cousin, who went to the home to check on him after not hearing from him for days.

The back door was open or had been kicked in. The bodies of the adults were in one room. The boy’s body was in a bedroom, police said. Each had been shot multiple times.

Detroit police later arrested two teens in the slayings. A warrant for charges against the second teen was denied due to insufficient evidence, the prosecutor’s office said.