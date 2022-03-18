Story continues below advertisement

The Steele dossier has been largely discredited since its publication, with core aspects of the material exposed as unsupported and unproven rumors. A special counsel assigned to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has charged one of Steele’s sources for the dossier with lying to the FBI, and has also charged a cybersecurity lawyer who worked for Democrats with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns about Alfa Bank.

But recent sanctions filed against the oligarchs and the bank amid Russia’s war with Ukraine may have complicated their path toward proving defamation.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Fusion GPS asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, noting that sanctions “illustrate in stark detail that the alleged defamatory statements are true, and surely must persuade any reasonable trier of fact that none of these Plaintiffs will ever succeed in meeting their burden of proving these statements false.”

Britain included all three men in a round of sanctions this week, saying it was “going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Treasury Department last month sanctioned Alfa Bank and other Russian financial institutions, and the European Union has sanctioned Aven and Fridman.

— Associated Press

Deputy gets year in jail for shooting teen

A former Arkansas deputy was convicted Friday of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting an unarmed White teenager whose death last year drew the attention of national civil rights leaders.

Jurors acquitted Michael Davis of the more serious offense of manslaughter while finding him guilty of the misdemeanor charge in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop outside Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The maximum jail term that Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, faced was one year. Manslaughter is a felony for which he would have faced between three and 10 years in prison. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Davis also was sentenced to a $1,000 fine.

Davis remains free on bond pending an appeal.

Davis, who is White, told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck during the stop outside an auto repair shop after the teen exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pickup while failing to comply with Davis’s commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit. A passenger and another witness testified they never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley for not turning on his body camera until after shooting Brittain. The footage, presented at the trial, shows only the moments after it happened.

The passenger in Brittain’s truck said he and the teen had been working on the pickup’s transmission. Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing a container that held antifreeze to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward. Investigators found no evidence of firearms in or near the truck.

— Associated Press

Wildfires prompt evacuations; 1 dead

Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff’s deputy dead.

Strengthened by drought conditions, the fires merged to form what officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. Hundreds of homes were evacuated in smaller communities.

Officials in Eastland County reported the death of a sheriff’s deputy, Barbara Fenley, who they said was trying to save people from the fires. It’s unclear how or when she died. No other casualties have been reported.

As of Friday afternoon, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2 percent contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don’t yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.

— Associated Press

3 killed in Oklahoma plane crash: Three people from Nebraska were killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma on Thursday, authorities said. The pilot William Lauber, 58, of Milford; passenger Christine Lauber, 58, of Milford; and passenger Ragan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Witnesses told troopers that a twin-engine aircraft crashed near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The three were dead at the scene, the OHP said.