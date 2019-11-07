The clock displays the nation’s nearly $23 trillion debt and pegs each American’s share of the number at about $68,000.

CEO Michael A. Peterson says the debt issue affects everyone not just lawmakers. He says he hopes the billboard sparks conversation on the enormous debt and ways to manage it.

The foundation says the clock will remain in the city indefinitely.

The Democratic presidential debate will be on Nov. 20 at Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta.

