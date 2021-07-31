Joseph Jimenez, 20, of Corona, was arrested Tuesday by Corona police and faces murder and other charges, authorities said.
Police said they have not identified a motive in the shooting.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Bishop admits diocese covered up abuse
The former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the diocese covered up sexual abuse by priests for decades and protected clergy by sending them to private treatment instead of calling police.
Bishop Howard Hubbard, who ran the diocese in New York’s Capital District from 1977 to 2014 and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, made the admission in a statement issued through his lawyer to the Albany Times Union.
“When an allegation of sexual misconduct against a priest was received in the 1970s and 1980s, the common practice in the Albany diocese and elsewhere was to remove the priest from ministry temporarily and send him for counseling and treatment,” said Hubbard, 82.
Hubbard has denied allegations that he sexually abused minors.
— Associated Press