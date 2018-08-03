NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor’s office says a time capsule has been found at the site where workers recently removed the pedestal that once carried a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard.

The statue was taken down in May — one of four Confederate monuments removed from New Orleans last year. The pedestal was taken down last week.

The copper box’s contents will be shown to news agencies Friday, but were described in a 1913 article in The Times-Picayune. They include Confederate and U.S. flags, photos of Confederate leaders and monuments, copies of daily papers, and “badges and souvenirs appertaining to the Confederacy.”

A photograph from the lieutenant governor’s office shows a green and blue box holding browned folded paper or fabric, topped by a ticket for the time capsule’s placement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.