NEW YORK — The New York Times took the unusual step of granting anonymity to a senior Trump administration official to write a searing column that said people who work for the president are trying to protect the country from his worst impulses.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calls it a “new low” for the Times and says the newspaper should apologize and the source should resign.

The newspaper said Wednesday that the person’s job would be in jeopardy without anonymity.

The decision was not unprecedented. In June, the Times published a piece from an asylum seeker who was in a family detention center and did not identify her because of gang-related threats she received. In 2014, a Pakistani woman who wrote a blog item was not identified to protect her from the Taliban.

