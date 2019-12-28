Jared Fox, who teaches at the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, and seniors Ricardo Herrera and Diane Arevalo are working on a clean-air and greening project in the school’s Upper Manhattan neighborhood.

Aida Rosenbaum, a Bronx Latin School teacher, and seniors Daniel Soto and Van Troy Ulloa led a fundraising walk to raise money for places without clean water.

— Associated Press

SPACE

Koch sets record for a woman's spaceflight

A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission.

Christina Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Mont., arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She broke the record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017.

Koch is expected to spend a total of 328 days, or nearly 11 months, on board the space station before returning to Earth. Missions are typically six months, but NASA announced in April that it was extending her mission until February.

The U.S. record for longest space flight is 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016. The world record is 15 months set in the 1990s by a Russian.

Koch’s extended mission will help NASA learn about the effects of long spaceflights, data that NASA officials have said is needed to support future deep space exploration missions.

Before breaking the endurance record for a woman in space, Koch set another milestone as part of the first all-female spacewalking team in October: Koch’s fourth spacewalk.

— Associated Press

L.A. judge overturns award to columnist: A judge has overturned a jury's award of nearly $15.5 million to a former sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times who said he was forced out of his job because of age and health discrimination. Superior Court Judge William A. MacLaughlin said the amount was not justified because of misconduct by the plaintiff's attorneys and that the award was excessive. MacLaughlin ordered a new trial to determine what damages T.J. Simers should receive. Simers said he was demoted in 2013 from columnist to a reporter once he developed health problems.

Bronx man dies after $1 mugging: A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died, police said Saturday. Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, police said.

Doctor accused of murder sues hospital: An Ohio doctor accused of ordering drug overdoses in the deaths of 25 hospital patients has sued his former employer for defamation, arguing that he did nothing wrong and did not deviate from hospital policy on end-of-life care. William Husel, who is accused of murder, filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and its parent organization, Trinity Health Corp.

— From news services

