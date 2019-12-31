“No quid pro quo was offered during the creation of this meticulously curated list of words,” said Rodney Hanley, president of Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie.

The school each year invites the public to nominate words and phrases that seem tired or annoying through everyday speech, news coverage and more. The latest list has more than a dozen, including “artisanal,” “influencer,” “living my best life” and “chirp.”

There’s “jelly,” short for jealous, and “totes,” a nod to totally. And in a baby boomer revolt, it’s apparently time to scratch “OK, boomer.”

“Boomers may remember, however, that generational tension is always present,” university wordsmiths said. “In fact, it was the boomers who gave us the declaration, ‘Don’t trust anyone over 30!’”

Finally, the list has “vibe/vibe check,” “mouthfeel,” “I mean,” “literally” and “curated.”

There now are more than 1,000 banned words or phrases in the Lake Superior archive. The late W.T. Rabe, who was public relations director, and faculty came up with the first list at a New Year’s Eve party in 1975.

“Since then, the list has consisted entirely of nominations received from around the world throughout the year,” the school said.

