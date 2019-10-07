Time’s Up was started in the wake of the #MeToo movement and works to fight sexual harassment in Hollywood, law enforcement, service jobs and other industries.
Tchen helped start the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. It has raised more than $24 million to support litigation.
She says she’s optimistic that the time is right to create fair workplaces where everyone can reach their full potential.
