“This forward-thinking, innovative, and efficient approach to housing has been done in some other cities, but never in St. Louis,” Krewson said in a news release. She said the tiny house community “expands our current capacity to help more people and builds on our longstanding commitment to connecting those in need to more stable housing environments.”
Each house will have a bed, desk, chair, heating and air conditioning. Showers and security will be provided at the village. The city also plans to contract with a social services provider to implement on-site case management and supervision.
Plans call for 40 single homes, eight double homes and two compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The homes are expected to go up quickly — the city anticipates the first residents will move in by Dec. 1.
A second tiny house community is planned in north St. Louis, also with about 50 homes. That village, announced last month, will focus on houses for homeless veterans and is funded in part by the Veterans Community Project based in Kansas City, Missouri.
This story has been corrected to show St. Louis has received $32 million from the CARES Act, not $64 million.
