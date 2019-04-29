WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four bodies were found at a West Chester Township apartment complex and police say foul play is suspected.

WCPO-TV reports that Chief Joel Herzog says authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides and that police are still searching for a suspect.

A tip to authorities on Sunday at about 10 p.m. led police to find the bodies at the apartment complex Lakefront at West Chester on Wyndtree Drive.

Authorities established a perimeter around the complex early Monday but did not find a suspect. Police have said there was no immediate threat to the community. A spokesperson says police do not yet have a “person of interest.”

Police did not release any information on the victims or how they died.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.