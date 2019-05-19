BEAR, Del. — A 1-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Delaware.

The News Journal reports that a 25-year-old woman was circling a cul-de-sac in the Sparrow Run housing development at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when she struck the boy with a Ford 500. Police said he was taken to an area hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver stayed in the area until first responders arrived. Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the New Castle County Police Department.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

