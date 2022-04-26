Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans' French Quarter

Placeholder while article actions load

Detectives don’t know whether the shooting was accidental, Capt. Hans Ganthier, commander of the 8th Police District, said during a brief news conference.

NEW ORLEANS — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a house in New Orleans’ French Quarter on Tuesday afternoon, and investigators were questioning her teenage brothers, police said.

He said the toddler and her brothers were staying in the house where the shooting occurred. “I’m not quite sure if that’s their permanent residence,” he said.