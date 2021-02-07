By Associated PressFeb. 8, 2021 at 3:15 a.m. UTCTAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl and 1st with Tampa Bay as Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy