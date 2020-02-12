Philip, whose books include the poetry collections “Thorns” and “Salmon Courage” and the novel “Looking for Livingstone,” has won the $50,000 PEN/Nabokov Award for international literature. Others given the Nabokov award include Edna O’Brien and Philip Roth.
PEN will present the awards March 2 at Town Hall in Manhattan, with Seth Meyers serving as host.
Others receiving prizes will be “The Call” playwright Tanya Barfield, who will be given the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award, and Rigoberto González, winner of the PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry. Gonzalez’s poetry books include “Other Fugitives and Other Strangers” and “Black Blossoms.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.