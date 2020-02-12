NEW YORK — British playwright Tom Stoppard and the Canadian poet and fiction writer M. NourbeSe Philip are among those being honored next month by PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

PEN announced Wednesday that Stoppard will receive the $25,000 PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award for “Leopoldstadt,” a new work set in the Jewish quarter of early 20th century Vienna that the 82-year-old Stoppard has said may be his last play. The Nichols prize, established last year and named for the late film and stage director, was previously given to the playwright-filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan.