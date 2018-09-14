Detroit Tigers (59-87, third in AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (82-64, first in AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Indians: Josh Tomlin (1-5, 6.63 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Detroit to begin a three-game series. The Indians enter the contest with a 15-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 99 RBIs. The Tigers hope to end a four-game slide. Detroit gives up 2.6 runs per game when Boyd starts. In their last meeting on July 29, Corey Kluber earned the win in an 8-1 victory for the Indians.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .294 with 165 hits and 21 home runs in 141 games this year for the Tigers. Victor Martinez has three home runs and nine RBIs over his past 10 games for Detroit. Edwin Encarnacion has 30 home runs and 96 RBIs in 124 games for the Indians. Francisco Lindor has five home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .617 over his past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs. Indians: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs.

TIGERS INJURIES: The Detroit Tigers transferred RHP Artie Lewicki from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports