There was no word on a host.
The ceremony will he held nine months after “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony Awards, one postponed because of the pandemic. That show was also expanded from its typical three hours to four, with host Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration for the second half with performances from the three top musicals.
The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is April 28 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced May 3.