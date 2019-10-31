1. The Rolling Stones; $12,796,857; $227.44.
2. Metallica; $5,127,733; $93.77.
3. Pink; $4,546,238; $104.73.
4. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,901,534; $121.61.
5. Def Leppard; $1,895,104; $132.17.
6. Jonas Brothers; $1,731,702; $108.65.
7. Zac Brown Band; $1,548,190; $64.10.
8. John Mayer; $1,499,087; $100.00.
9. Michael Bublé; $1,488,075; $112.08.
10. Florida Georgia Line; $1,317,177; $68.66.
11. Shawn Mendes; $1,240,566; $73.23.
12. Iron Maiden; $1,230,561; $67.15.
13. Backstreet Boys; $1,171,785; $90.53.
14. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,112,888; $60.84.
15. Thomas Rhett; $1,023,606; $71.42.
16. Mumford & Sons; $949,708; $66.74.
17. Dave Matthews Band; $932,502; $71.29.
18. Khalid; $906,708; $66.14.
19. Chris Stapleton; $883,860; $59.46.
20. Maluma; $883,323; $103.92.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.