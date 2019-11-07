1. The Rolling Stones; $13,253,601; $229.91.
2. Pink; $4,551,772; $108.72.
3. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,912,882; $120.76.
4. Post Malone; $1,862,568; $118.83.
5. Jonas Brothers; $1,731,702; $108.65.
6. John Mayer; $1,530,981; $99.57.
7. Zac Brown Band; $1,376,836; $62.92.
8. Florida Georgia Line; $1,313,400; $67.69.
9. Shawn Mendes; $1,311,860; $73.56.
10. Iron Maiden; $1,278,830; $67.24.
11. Backstreet Boys; $1,167,800; $90.45.
12. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,095,170; $62.04.
13. Thomas Rhett; $1,006,751; $73.94.
14. Marc Anthony; $986,071; $104.02.
15. Mumford & Sons; $949,708; $66.74.
16. Khalid; $912,025; $65.83.
17. Maluma; $874,608; $102.35.
18. Chris Stapleton; $861,790; $57.15.
19. Chayanne; $853,496; $87.11.
20. Luke Bryan; $841,259; $66.60.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.