1. Phil Collins; $2,167,750; $146.69.
2. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.
3. Muse; $1,923,292; $84.32.
4. Ariana Grande; $1,896,140; $92.31.
5. Post Malone; $1,839,868; $119.19.
6. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,744,103; $121.60.
7. Jonas Brothers; $1,730,734; $108.33.
8. John Mayer; $1,487,525; $98.92.
9. Cher; $1,485,624; $127.42.
10. Eric Church; $1,404,815; $86.26.
11. Zac Brown Band; $1,368,361; $61.76.
12. Shawn Mendes; $1,305,523; $80.22.
13. Iron Maiden; $1,296,664; $63.90.
14. Little Mix; $1,285,214; $62.79.
15. Florida Georgia Line; $1,250,438; $68.99.
16. Backstreet Boys; $1,236,727; $97.91.
17. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,008,193; $64.13.
18. KISS; $1,004,742; $83.45.
19. Marc Anthony; $989,507; $101.58.
20. Thomas Rhett; $944,343; $75.53.
