She leveled the charges Tuesday in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The letter is signed by 14 other Democratic senators, accompanied by a 12-page report. It’s one of the sharpest congressional critiques yet of the Market Facilitation Program.

Stabenow asked Perdue to improve the program before more payments go out.

The Agriculture Department defends the program, saying payments are based on trade damage, not region or farm size.

