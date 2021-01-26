On one road after another, pieces of buildings, furniture, appliances and trees were strewn about and vehicles came to rest in awkward positions, as if a child had scattered a collection of Matchbox toy cars.

The teen killed in the storm was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday morning, and several of his family members were critically injured when their home collapsed, trapping them in the basement, Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith said.

The 14-year-old killed was in the ninth grade, according to Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin.

Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie said 18 of the 30 people injured had to be hospitalized. Six others were pulled uninjured from damaged structures Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said the twister was at least a strong EF-2 with 135 mph winds based on initial surveys, but storm assessments continued.

Fultondale, which is about 10 miles north of Birmingham, also caught the tail end of an EF- 4 tornado that ripped across Alabama from Tuscaloosa to northern Jefferson County on April 27, 2011, killing 65 people and injuring 1,500 along a damage path more than 80 miles long, according to the Weather Service.

— Associated Press

ENVIRONMENT

Court upholds order for pipeline review

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a district judge’s order for a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline, but declined to shut down the line while the review is completed.

Following a complaint by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said in April that a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed.

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The tribe, which draws its water from the river, says it fears pollution.

The appeals court ruling does not require the pipeline to stop operating or be emptied of oil, as Boasberg had initially ruled. The appellate court blocked that order last summer.

— Associated Press

EDUCATION

Mossimo Giannulli's plea for release denied

A federal judge on Tuesday denied fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli’s request to serve the remaining three months of his prison term in the college admissions bribery scheme at home.

Giannulli argued he should be released to home confinement for the rest of his five-month sentence because he spent eight weeks under “extreme” conditions in solitary confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic after reporting to prison in November.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Giannulli failed to demonstrate an “‘extraordinary and compelling’ reason warranting his release,” though he noted that the quarantine was “longer than anticipated.”

Giannulli reported to prison on Nov. 19. All incoming federal inmates are held in quarantine for at least 14 days to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Giannulli’s quarantine was supposed to end on Dec. 7, but on that day, several other inmates in his quarantine unit tested positive for the virus, the judge wrote. Soon after, Giannulli reported a headache and lost his sense of smell, so officials extended his quarantine, the judge wrote.

Giannulli is scheduled to be released on April 17.

His wife, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, was released last month after spending two months at a federal lockup in Dublin, Calif.