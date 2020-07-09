Two people were taken to a hospital, according to Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons. Their conditions were unknown.
The tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected, according to the weather service.
A National Weather Service staffer is at the scene checking the tornado aftermath, Godon said, but the tornado is believed to be at least in the EF-3 category, with winds of 136-165 mph.
