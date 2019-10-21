The National Weather Service said the tornado that ripped through north Dallas had a maximum wind speed of 140 mph. The agency rated the Sunday night tornado as EF-3. It said another tornado in the suburb of Rowlett was EF-1, with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.

AD

AD

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties.

Tornado warnings were in effect Monday morning in far eastern Arkansas near the Mississippi River as the storm system moved to the east.

The storm disrupted flights in North Texas and northwest Arkansas. According to Flight­Aware.com, 63 flights were delayed and 18 canceled at Love Field on Monday, while 78 flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 were delayed.

In northwest Arkansas, one person died when a tree fell on a home in Rogers, about 150 miles northwest of Little Rock, according to the Benton County Department of Public Safety.

AD

Damage was also reported in the northeast corner of Arkansas in the town of Tyronza, where five people were injured, Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported.

AD

Authorities said severe thunderstorms were responsible for the deaths of three people in eastern Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said two teenage boys died of carbon monoxide poisoning late Sunday in Weleetka, about 80 miles east of Oklahoma City. She said the 14- and 15-year-old boys were using a portable gas generator in a travel trailer after the storms knocked out power in the area. The father of the younger boy discovered their bodies Monday morning.

Another person died late Sunday night when a tree was blown onto a mobile home near Valliant, about 200 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, emergency management officials said.

About 55,000 electric customers were without power in Dallas and 40,000 more in the surrounding area, and it could take days to restore service, said Connie Piloto, a spokeswoman for utility Oncor.

AD