Toronto Blue Jays (68-82, fourth in AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-107, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (4-6, 4.90 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (8-14, 5.48 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will look to carry the momentum from a combined three-hitter put together by Ryan Borucki and Tim Mayza in a 5-0 victory over Baltimore Monday. The Orioles enter the contest after a 2-8 slide in their last 10 outings. Baltimore’s lineup has 177 home runs this year, Trey Mancini paces them with 23 homers. The Blue Jays have gone 9-10 in games started by Sanchez. Toronto has a strong power-hitting lineup, slugging .427 as a unit. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .470. The Blue Jays won 5-0 in Monday’s meeting, Borucki earned his fourth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak has 24 home runs and 75 RBIs on the year for the Blue Jays. Randal Grichuk has four home runs and five RBIs while slugging .703 over his past 10 games for Toronto. Adam Jones has 53 runs and 58 RBIs for the Orioles this season. Jonathan Villar has 12 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs. Orioles: 2-8, .226 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 36 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports