Agency officials said parts of highways along the river have been closed and many riverside public parks flooded.
The rainfall stopped near the Han River bridge as of Thursday afternoon but the flood alert remains in effect, according to the agency.
Much of South Korea have been hit by days of heavy rains since Saturday.
The rainfall caused landslides and floods, leaving 16 people dead and 11 others missing, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.
