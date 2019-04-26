U.S. Army Capt. Michael Rose, of the 101th Airborne, crawls and under barbed wire strung across muddy water on the Melvesti course during the Best Ranger competition on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Fort Benning, Ga. Rose and his teammate Capt. John Bergman, background, won the event. Over 100 elite members of the U.S. military spent 60 grueling hours competing as two-member teams for the Best Ranger title. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

FORT BENNING, Ga. — There’s tough, there’s Army Ranger tough and then there’s the toughest of the tough, the handful named Best Ranger.

Earlier this month, 106 elite members of the U.S. military spent 60 grueling hours competing as two-member teams for the Best Ranger title.

With little sleep, they marched, ran, swam, rappelled and swung hand over hand on ropes across a wilderness area at Fort Benning in Georgia. They fired rifles and machine guns, performed simulated combat rescues, navigated at night and tackled other daunting challenges.

In the end, Capts. John Bergman and Michael Rose in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division took the prize.

Both men will become company commanders soon. They said they want to inspire their troops with a determination to excel.

