The tourism promotion agency is offering a “Stay it Forward” package for tourists interested in helping out.
Dan Rowe, CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, said tourists during visits have been asking how they can help area residents. Compared to surrounding areas, Panama City Beach was comparatively unscathed by Hurricane Michael.
“Mexico Beach has come a long way but there is still work to do,” Rowe said.
