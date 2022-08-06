Tourists find safety after floods close roads in Death Valley; slain Ind. officer eulogized after July 31 shooting.

Gift Article Share

Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a path through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park Service said Navy and California Highway Patrol helicopters were conducting aerial searches in remote areas for stranded vehicles, but had found none.

No injuries were reported from the record-breaking rains Friday of 1.46 inches. Since 1936, the only single day with more rain was April 15, 1988, when 1.47 inches fell, park officials said.

Most of the rain came in an epic downpour — just over an inch — between 6 and 8 a.m. Friday, said John Adair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

The flooding “cut off access to and from Death Valley, just washing out roads and producing a lot of debris,” Adair said.

— Associated Press

Slain officer eulogized after July 31 shooting

A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement.

Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, while still in his patrol car.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.

State police arrested the accused gunman, Carl Boards II of Anderson, about 30 minutes after the killing. He was charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

— Associated Press

Oklahoma City man killed himself, 3 children, police say: An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police. A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson. Henderson said police had been searching for the man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made "concerning statements" about their well-being. The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

— From news services

