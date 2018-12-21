Sgt. Christian Pastrana, right, prepares toys for a donation to the organization Women in Distress, at the Marine Corps Toys for Tots depot, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Hialeah, Fla. The recent closure of Toys R Us created some collateral damage -- the Toys for Tots charity drive. More than 250,000 toys donated by consumers and $5 million, 40 percent of corporate giving, came through Toy R Us last year, holes the annual Marine Corps’ community effort is working to fill. At left is Matthew Williams, picking up the donation for Women in Distress. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

HIALEAH, Fla. — When Toys R Us closed, Toys for Tots felt the loss.

The toy giant accounted for more than 250,000 toys donated by consumers last year and $5 million in corporate contributions.

Toys R Us shuttered its stores in June after filing for bankruptcy last year. It left some big holes for the Marine Corps community effort to fill.

The 800 stores usually had boxes where customers could toss a toy on their way out and they also took monetary donations.

From Florida to Spokane, Washington, several Toys for Tots campaigns say the closures hurt.

In Atlanta, the drive had a recent shortfall of more than a quarter million toys. In Orlando, donations were down 25 percent. In Bakersfield, California, the local group reported being 10,000 toys down earlier this month.

