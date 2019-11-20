Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer began pulling it forward, unaware that the children were beneath the trailer. Both suffered fatal injuries.
Authorities haven’t released the youngsters’ names.
WSBT-TV reports that relatives say the children lived at a home on the farm property, but no one noticed they had left that home’s fenced-in yard and were near the truck.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
